Imagine if Harry Potter characters Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley were not played by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint? The wizarding world from the JK Rowling books came to life on screen through eight movies, which became one of the best franchises to ever exist. Daniel Radcliffe took up the titular role, and the trio became famous for their parts across the globe.

After a successful franchise, came the Fantastic Beast spin-off, which gave a backstory to one of the most important characters from the original story, Dumbledore, as well as Grindelwald. It also expanded the magical world further.

Now, a reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, is coming out on 1 January, and Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have discussed what went on behind the scenes. After the first movie came out, Daniel Radcliffe and his two co-stars became massively famous even before they were teenagers.

As reported by The Sun, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint opened up about how difficult it was to deal with the fame as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. Emma admitted to journaling a lot at that time as “the fame thing had finally hit home in a big way”. “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now,'” she said.

“It was around the time of Order of the Phoenix when things started getting spicy for all of us,” she added. Likewise, Rupert said, “I also had sort of similar feelings to Emma, contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day. We never really spoke about it.”

He continued, “I guess we were just going through it at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn’t really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings.” Ultimately Emma Watson and Rupert Grint continued to work in the Harry Potter films and brought life to their characters in their own unique way.

