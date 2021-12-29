One thing that any Marvel fan across the globe is afraid of is SPOILERS! This month saw the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home that ventured into the multiverse and was a big huge trunk of twists and surprises for the fans making it one amazing ride. One thing that the makers asked for since the very beginning and kept at it was not sharing any spoiler. Even Tom Holland managed to keep his mouth shut and not reveal a single thing more than what was given out by the makers. But who’s stopping Kim Kardashian?

Oh, you are yet unaware? Well, just like all of us around the world, Kim Kardashian was also excited to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not once, but she saw it twice. The second time she got to watch it in the comforts of her personal theatre. Now while that is amusing that she got to footage for personal usage, what is more amusing is that she spoiled the biggest surprise in the movie there is on Instagram by posting a story. And she has 273 Million followers.

As soon as the biggest spoiler about Spider-Man: No Way Home surface on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story the fans across the globe were triggered. The ones who were yet to watch the film started lashing out at her and Twitter is still flooding with reactions. Though Kim has now deleted the story, the Internet is definitely not forgiving her anytime soon.

Reactions of Twitter are calling Kim Kardashian out for spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home for them. One read, “LMAOOOO bro I’m so happy I watch Spider-Man last week. I would’ve been so fucking pissed off if Kim Kardashian just ruined it for me. I can’t believe she just did that. you really posted the most important scene.” Another wrote, “you know Kim Kardashian…even after the Taylor shit…I looked past it. But ruining Spider-Man for me, I can’t forgive you.”

A Twitterati even went on to take a dig at her law studies. He wrote, “What if Kim Kardashian carelessly posting Spider-Man spoilers online is an example of what’s to come when she becomes a lawyer? Like oops, I accidentally leaked evidence against my client.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Imagine getting Spider-Man No Way Home spoiled for you by Kim Kardashian 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YTIQttGQMQ — Craig (@__CS11) December 28, 2021

LMAOOOO bro I’m so happy I watch Spider-Man last week. I would’ve been so fucking pissed off if Kim Kardashian just ruined it for me. I can’t believe she just did that . you really posted the most important scene 😭😭 — Therapist Bae✨ (@HumbledSnob) December 29, 2021

What if Kim Kardashian carelessly posting Spider-Man spoilers online is an example of what’s to come when she becomes a lawyer? Like oops, I accidentally leaked evidence against my client — Kent (Taylor’s Version) (@4outof4kents) December 28, 2021

you know Kim Kardashian…even after the Taylor shit…I looked past it. But ruining Spider-Man for me, I can’t forgive you. — Jenna Landsman (@jgortler) December 29, 2021

kim kardashian spoiled spider-man because she’s not a true marvel/spider-man fan lmao it’s not that deep! — wileymiley 🌙 🧸⃤ 🥺⃤ (@wileymiley) December 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man no way home realizing there’s no spell to make people forget — Johnny Blaze Gaming (@spideyblaze) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian renting out a theatre to see Spider-Man for the 2nd time and posting the entire ending on her Snapchat story while millions haven’t seen it out of fear of the virus is def one of the most ignorant celeb moves of 2021 — BigSquirm 🪐 (@Josh_Transcends) December 28, 2021

What do you have to say about Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home for many? Let us know in the comments section below.

