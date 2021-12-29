It is definitely a bumpy ride for Disney with Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. The studio has been garnering unwanted limelight ever since they decided to reboot it but without Johnny Depp. The fans across the globe who are empathising with the Hollywood star who has been facing repercussions for his legal feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, marched to the Disney gates and are demanding his comeback.

But wait, that isn’t the only trouble the studio is facing. There is yet another legal battle in their name too. The studio has been accused of stealing the inspiration for their central character Jack Sparrow for Pirates Of The Caribbean. Writers A. Lee Alfred II and Ezequiel Martinez Jr. have been fighting a legal battle since 2017 and turns out the case has reprised giving the Disney Exec one more thing to worry about. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Both A. Lee and Ezequiel had filed a lawsuit in 2017 against Disney claiming that the studio used their spec script sent to them by a certain producer to shape Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow. Two years later in 2019 District Court Judge Consuelo B. Marshall dismissed the case. Soon it was revived by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals. They found that the scripts had enough to claim plagiarism and warrant a case.

Now, as per Screenrant, both the writers have filed an amended complaint against Disney over Pirates Of The Caribbean character Jack Sparrow. And turns out Judge Marshall has “denied Disney’s motion for summary judgment because of conflicting expert testimony.” Which means the studio has failed to squash the case and have to now fight a battle. If the studio loses, it might lead a very heavy compensation and also affect everything planned for the franchise.

Johnny Depp, first became Jack Sparrow for Pirates Of The Caribbean in 2003 film The Curse of the Black Pearl. Then he continued to play the character for 4 more time from 2006 to 2017 in Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

