As we speak, Keanu Reeves with Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others continue to spread his magic on the big screen through The Matrix: Resurrections. The movie that came as a following addition to the Matrix universe after almost more than a decade was one of the most anticipated movies across the globe since it was announced. Now with the release, it has managed to impress the majority of the audience and especially the fans of the franchise. But the question is, what next? Is there a sequel to Resurrections?

Well, The Matrix: Resurrections was made in continuity as the movie begins from where the third part ends. Characters evolve, grow in age and even have a developed arc now. Keanu Reeves continues to be Neo and live in the virtual world of Matrix where suspension of disbelief is at its all-time high. Now the actor is talking about the fact whether there ever will be a sequel to Resurrections or not. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When Keanu Reeves joined the Empire Podcast he made sure he is very clear about his opinions. When asked if there is a possible sequel to The Matrix: Resurrections, he was quick to reply, “What’s another one? Resurrections Redux.” He went on to say that he doesn’t believe that Lana Wachowski will make a sequel. Keanu added, “Wachowskian! I don’t believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

At this point, his The Matrix: Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add, “We thought that about this one too.” Keanu Reeves replied, “We don’t know! We don’t know. But I’m there if it’s there. If she invites us again- I’m sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I’m in.”

Do you want Keanu Reeves to become Neo again for a sequel to The Matrix: Resurrections? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

