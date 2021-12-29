Tom Holland is a talented, young actor who has surprised everyone with his spectacular performances in six MCU films as Spider-Man. The actor just appeared in his third standalone movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie has become the highest-grossing film of 2021, crunching over $1 billion at the box office across the globe.

The actor landed the role in 2015, a year after Andrew Garfield‘s second and final Spidey movie was released. Marvel was also getting into a deal with Sony, which has now been written on the history page of the MCU. After getting the role, he made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, alongside Chris Evans.

While talking about Tom Holland and Captain America, there was this one time when the Far From Home actor surprised Chris Evans with something during his audition for Spider-Man, which also helped him in getting the role. According to ComicBook, Marvel head Kevin Feige recounted the journey to finding a new Spidey and how Holland kept another MCU hero on their toes in an interview with Sony Pictures.

“I think we flew about five actors in and had them do readings with Robert Downey Jr, and it was his graciousness, he’s always so gracious, particularly with other actors, with his time. We narrowed it down there with that reading, and then we did one more with Chris Evans, and became very apparent that Tom Holland was not just an amazing Peter Parker, but he incredibly was an amazing, no pun intended, Spider-Man,” Kevin Feige said.

“He had both the abilities of a great actor and the abilities of a great gymnast and stunt performer, which was just an added bonus which continues to blow us away and surprise us. I remember he did a giant flip right in front of Evans, he threw Evans off, he couldn’t believe what he just saw in front of him,” Feige added.

“That dynamic between a very young Tom Holland interacting with Robert Downey Jr for the first time was exactly the dynamic we wanted between a young Peter Parker interacting with Tony Stark for the first time. And seeing our Peter grow and grow out of that, the shadow of Iron Man as we saw him start to do in Far From Home, and which he completely does now in No Way Home, and really become his own hero,” Kevin Feige added about the Spider-Man actor.

