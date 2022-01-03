Netflix’s Emily In Paris is one dreamy series and that’s just undoubted. The series starring Hollywood actress Lily Collins has managed to make the viewers fall head over heels since its first season, and now currently just released its second season.

While people are busy showering love over the series, on the other hand, it looks like some of them are busy showing their hate towards the show, by vandalizing the show’s poster in New York.

On Sunday (2nd January), Emily In Paris fame Lily Collins shared a funny image of herself on her Instagram handle in which she was seen standing in front of a vandalized promotional poster of her show. The poster had featured the actress and someone ended up covering it up in graffiti and gave Emily (Lily’s Character) a very demonic-looking makeover which included red eyes.

Not only an image, but Lily Collins also shared a hilarious video in which her husband Charlie MacDowell was seen running away after seeing the vandalized promotional poster of Emily In Paris.

The actress captioned her post which read, “I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort.”

A big A for tackling these trolls with complete sass!

Other than this, recently the Netflix show was in hot waters with Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. It’s said that the Minister has recently issued a complaint to Netflix over its offensive stereotypical portrayal of a Ukrainian character in Emily in Paris.

Talking about the same in a Telegram post, Tkachenko wrote: “We have a caricature image of a Ukrainian woman that is unacceptable. It is also insulting. Is that how Ukrainians are seen abroad?”

The Ukrainian media has confirmed that the culture minister has sent a letter to Netflix complaining about the portrayal of the Ukrainian character Petra.

Meanwhile, just after the release of Emily In Paris’ second season, Lily Collins recently broke the news that the Netflix series will soon get its third season too!

