Emily In Paris 2 Slammed For Stereotyping French Culture, A Netizen Says "What Is It With Americans & Their Lack Of Understanding..."
Emily In Paris 2 Out! Netizens Slam For Stereotyping French Culture But Wants Season 3(Photo Credit: Still From Emily In Paris 2)

Lilly Collins starrer Emily In Paris Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 22 with some more French cliches and good old high fashion. While many admitted that the Netflix series is entertaining, some are still criticizing the show. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As the series retains the usually questionable decisions made by the lead character, it also retains other regular stars like Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abade and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Advertisement

The second season of Emily in Paris received a fair share of criticism from netizens for showing French cliches but some hailed the drama and escapism it provided. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

While some fans of Emily in Paris took sides:

And some wanted season 3 of the Netflix series:

For the unversed, Emily in Paris is a comedy romance series wherein a Chicago-bred social media marketer for a luxury brand is sent to Paris to help with their Parisian office. She is seen locking horns with her Boss Sylvie while navigating through the French way of life. She also gets herself in romantic entanglements that tests her.

So what do you think about Emily in Paris season 2? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Saturday Night Live Airs Pre-Taped Segment With Tom Hanks Amid Cast Members Testing Covid Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out