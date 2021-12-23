Emily In Paris 2 Slammed For Stereotyping French Culture, A Netizen Says "What Is It With Americans & Their Lack Of Understanding..."

Lilly Collins starrer Emily In Paris Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 22 with some more French cliches and good old high fashion. While many admitted that the Netflix series is entertaining, some are still criticizing the show. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As the series retains the usually questionable decisions made by the lead character, it also retains other regular stars like Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abade and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Advertisement

The second season of Emily in Paris received a fair share of criticism from netizens for showing French cliches but some hailed the drama and escapism it provided. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Me everytime Emily speaks in French: #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/QUwaUUrff6 — Sad Girls Club (@honeyreigna) December 22, 2021

What is it with Americans and their lack of understanding of culture? Yes Madeline Wheeler I’m looking at you. #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/Pwa1oguIbC — 𝚖𝚊𝚏𝚜 🌸🎀 (@tellmeyourworst) December 22, 2021

While some fans of Emily in Paris took sides:

2nd episode and my heart is breaking 💔 camille deserves the world :( this scene is SAD#EmilyInParis2 #EmilyinParisSeason2 pic.twitter.com/eg83SvLLKF — sveta❀ 9-1-1 (taylor's version) (@svetaspzh) December 22, 2021

Camille is the only valid character in this whole series. And Sylvie too but mostly Camille. #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/MZPYr8sZbk — Anita 🥰🎄 #1 senti protector (@ladyofacat) December 23, 2021

No more team Gabriel it's team Alfie for me. #EmilyInParis2 — Wild red rose (@Seema54940835) December 22, 2021

#EmilyInParis2 I'm Team Alfie. Go argue wid yuh modda! pic.twitter.com/KHLDT6Z2mf — 3 days to xmas (@JustUrFavWeirdo) December 23, 2021

And some wanted season 3 of the Netflix series:

Their cliff hangers are just criminal!! We need season 3 ASAP💀💀 #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/5WePY8IjwM — DumpManok (@kalatChickenjoy) December 22, 2021

I hate serials! I have to wait another season to find out! #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/9FO4vRFpdI — Seɭeɳα (@selena_ph7) December 23, 2021

Oh hell to the no no NO!! Not a cliffhanger like this!! #EmilyInParis #EmilyinParis2 pic.twitter.com/T1Zm1lVCiA — Sarah Says… (@SarahSaysS0) December 22, 2021

For the unversed, Emily in Paris is a comedy romance series wherein a Chicago-bred social media marketer for a luxury brand is sent to Paris to help with their Parisian office. She is seen locking horns with her Boss Sylvie while navigating through the French way of life. She also gets herself in romantic entanglements that tests her.

So what do you think about Emily in Paris season 2? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Saturday Night Live Airs Pre-Taped Segment With Tom Hanks Amid Cast Members Testing Covid Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube