A lot is happening in Westeros and we are up for a whole lot of content based in the fantasy land. The first things amid the many sequels, prequels and spin-offs of Game Thrones to come out will be House Of The Dragon. The show that got a green signal from HBO almost 2 years ago has been in production ever since. Of course, the pandemic laid its wrath, but the show was back on track. While we all wait for it to hit the shores, turns out the wait of going to be extended as per Rhys Ifans.

Advertisement

House Of The Dragon, a 10 part series is set centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones. The show is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood. The show stars Doctor Who fame Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. Rhys Ifans who also plays a pivotal part in the show now opens up about the release of the show and when one must expect it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Rhys Ifans spoke to Screenrant about when one must expect House Of The Dragon. He said, “You have to wait and see. And I think you’ll have to wait a while because I’m not sure when it’s going to be released. We’re still shooting it. But yeah, exciting. Very exciting… I don’t want to give too much away. I can’t give too much away.”

Meanwhile, most recent even George RR Martin has opened up on House Of The Dragon and other spin-offs of Game Of Throne. He said, “I suddenly found out that they had put four prequels in motion. The ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea was just one of them. And the other three were ideas that had come from other people who I guess had read my books or had some of the documents at HBO. They didn’t like the ‘Dunk and Egg’ idea because they were familiar with the novellas — somebody there had read them — but it was too soft, but they did respond to the ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea.”

George RR Martin added, “It surprised me, I’ll admit that. I’d never heard of that before. I thought we’d be going ahead with one, with one development, with the one that I pitched to them, the ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea. I met with all four of the writers. They came to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where I lived, and I had meetings with them, discussed their idea, did workshops, tried to fill them in on any questions and all that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Squid Game, Hellbound & BTS’ Success Screams Korean Culture’s Acceptance In West

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube