Keanu Reeves never fails to make headlines with the generosity and acting talent that he holds in him. The actor is making news right now for Matrix Resurrections that releases most recently across the globe on big screens and HBO Max. While the buzz around the film that also stars Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at its all-time high, the fans of Reeves are possibly in for bad news. There is an update on the John Wick 4 now and it isn’t completely positive.

Advertisement

John Wick 4 is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of the action genre. Marking the 4th outing for Keanu Reeves as the titular character, this is his second massive franchise. Earlier this year, the actor was making news when he was on the sets shooting for the movie. You must remember how he gifted expensive Rolex watches to the crew when they wrapped up the movie.

Advertisement

But turns out everything isn’t that smooth now. As per the latest update given by the makers of John Wick 4, the movie is getting delayed. Yes there is a shuffle in the release date and to add more to it, the wait has been extended by a year. So the film that was set to hit in 2022, will now hit the shores worldwide on March 24, 2023. There is no reason given for the delay but the makers confirmed this piece of news.

A lot of rides on John Wick 4 that promise an extended universe of the assassins. Donnie Yen joins Keanu Reeves in the movie and recently spoke about the same fondly. As per Comicbook he said, “I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves). They’re just lovely men, gentlemen, they’ve got a big heart. Keanu’s got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands films. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I’m having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation.”

Check the announcement video here:

Alongside Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen John Wick 4 also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser Leaves Twitter Buzzing, Fans Cannot Wait To Witness Evil Strange

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube