BTS members enjoy a huge fan following in several parts of the globe not just as a group but also as individual artists. They have lately been on a break from their regular hectic schedules, keeping in touch with the fans through Instagram and Weverse. As Maknae of the group, Jeon Jungkook dropped a workout video on Tuesday, several fans have been speculating it actually had something to do with Taehyung aka V.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been promoting their self-designed collections while being on a short break as a group. Min Yoongi, also known by his stage name Suga, was the latest member to drop his self-designed merchandise after Jin and Taehyung. Suga created a special guitar pick for the ARMY which can be worn around the neck as a necklace pendant alongside a special planner cum diary with posh leather covers. He promoted these items with the leader of the group RM while JK also made a special appearance at the end.

In the latest video posted by BTS member Jungkook, he can be seen indulging in an intense boxing training session. He was seen throwing quick punches at his trainer while simultaneously defending himself from sudden attacks. He was dressed in a loose sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of quirky shorts while pulling off the stunts. Fans were quite impressed with his reflexes and form as they flooded social media platforms with compliments for the singer.

A bunch of internet users noticed a shadow on the windowpane, making them wonder if it was V who shot the entire video. The person’s dressing and body shape looked quite similar to that of the BTS singer, almost convincing the fans that it was him. Here are a bunch of reactions from TaeKook fans who noticed the faint figure in the background.

The survey showed when #TaeKook(ers) watched this video, 30% focused on boxing and kookie's muscles, 70% focused on zooming in on the video to find "something hidden".

And I'm one of the 70% ㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/L2osMQarLw — 🐰아유니🐯 (@Ayuni01755273) January 12, 2022

