Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the West and probably one of the most famous names in the reality television industry. The diva never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and is always in the spotlight for her personal life. On to the series of new events, Kim is reportedly ‘jealous’ of the new woman in ex-husband Kanye West’s life, but her daughter North finds Bianca Censori ‘super cool’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kim and Kanye are among the most popular ex-couples in the world whose divorce was quite nasty. While the reality TV star is currently single and focusing on her four kids, the rapper is now married to Bianca and is often spotted by fans during their church outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a source close to Hindustan Times, Kim Kardashian is jealous of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori and feels uncomfortable with her daughter North’s proximity to her. For those who don’t know, Kim is quite possessive and a doting mother when it comes to her kids.

However, the insider also spoke about North’s perception of her stepmom Bianca Censori and finds her ‘super cool’; for obvious reasons, it ‘gets under Kim Kardashian’s skin’.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Kim is unhappy with her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife, and sources in the past have revealed that the reality TV star dislikes her architectural designs.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in a private affair, and their wedding shocked all their fans and friends in the industry.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian feeling ‘jealous’ of Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s closeness to her daughter North? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Earned Merely 1.25 Lakhs For His Debut Film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, His Over 25X Growth In 12 Years Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped! Check Out His Remuneration Over The Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News