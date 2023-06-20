The Kardashian-Jenner family often make the headlines, and mostly for not-so-pleasant reasons. Today, Kim Kardashian made the news owing to her recent interaction with an international magazine. During the chat, the reality star and business mogul got candid about many things, including her early business ventures, the success of Skims, her children and much more. We are talking about the latter in this article.

For those who don’t know, Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West. They are daughter North (10), son Saint (7), daughter Chicago (5), and son Psalm (4). Since her divorce from West, the four kids have primarily been with her, leading to her ex scrutinising the ways she’s raising their kids and not ranting about it on social media as he doesn’t agree with the digital freedom she gives them, especially the eldest.

In a recent interaction for Time Magazine‘s Most Influential Companies issue, Kim Kardashian got candid about North using TikTok and the backlash she received from netizens after the now-10-year-old was seen rapping to an Ice Spice song. She said, “Sometimes it’s trial and error.”

Kim Kardashian added, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’ I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

For those who don’t know, a couple of months ago, North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child uploaded a TikTok of her drawing a portrait of Spice. Ice Spice’s ‘Boy’s a Liar’ can be heard in the video posted to the account she shares with the Skims co-founder. The video quickly became an online sensation, with nearly 4 million likes, and the ‘Munch’ singer even responded to it, calling North ‘really talented’ in an interview with E! News.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s parenting? Let us know in the comments.

