R&B sensation Rihanna, who is currently enjoying her second pregnancy with rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky, has always been open about making conversations about s*x and how she likes it in bed. However, sending a shock amid her fans, RiRi once revealed that she loves to get tied up and get spanked while making love, also adding that whips and chains can sometimes be too overly planned. Scroll down to read the details.

Rihanna, most recently, managed to break the Internet when she stepped out with ASAP Rocky for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 show. The Barbadian singer easily stole the limelight with her checkered cropped denim shirt, oversized jacket, and a 30-carat baguette-cut white diamonds encrusted choker.

Circling back to Rihanna talking about her priorities in bed way back in 2011, according to NY Daily News, the singer in an interview asserted she likes to be “tied up and spanked.” Rihanna said, “Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. In there, I can be a little lady and have a male who has responsibility for the situation. That’s fun to me.” The award-winning crooner at the time added, “Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned. You’ve got to stop and get the whip from the drawer downstairs.” Interestingly, in her raunchy song S&M, Rihanna sheds light on the same singing, “Cause I may be bad, but I’m perfectly good at it/ S*x in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it/ Sticks and stones may break my bones/ But chains and whips excite me.”

Rihanna, in a different interview, spoke about s*x, saying, “I don’t want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get horny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have s*x.”

The Grammy-winning songstress added, “But what am I going to do – just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow?”

The Umbrella hitmaker recently stepped down as the CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty after five years.

