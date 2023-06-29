Leonardo DiCaprio is a Hollywood icon who has made a special place in everyone’s heart. Ever since he rose to global fame with his role in Titanic, he made sure never to let anything tarnish his image. He even made sure to ban Dom’s Plum in America, which also featured Tobey Maguire, as the film could have portrayed him in a misogynistic light. The ever so self-image-conscious Leo once also sued Playgirl Magazine as they were about to (reportedly) publish some offensive pictures of the actor.

The ‘70s magazine was struggling to stay relevant during the ‘90s. Probably that was the reason why the publication decided to use Leo’s image for its gain. However, it did not sit well with the actor, and nobody saw it coming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Tampa Bay, Leonardo DiCaprio sued Playgirl Magazine in 1998. The actor was around 23 at that time and had already become a heartthrob, thanks to his character in Titanic. While girls had already declared him a national crush, Leo liked to keep himself low-profile. But the magazine had reportedly decided to publish private photos of the actor that was apparently taken without his consent.

When Leonardo DiCaprio got the hint that Playboy Magazine was planning on publishing “offensive and objectionable” pictures of him, he took them to court. As per Tampa Bay, he sought an injunction that highlighted the fact that the pictures exposed his full frontal view while he was unclothed.

As per Buffalo News, the editor-in-chief of the magazine quit after the scandal as she was not in favour of publishing Leo’s private photos without his consent. The magazine countered that they had her fired, although the reason was never specified. More importantly, the lawsuit was settled quite immediately and the amount was not specified.

Let us know what you think of Leonardo DiCaprio’s move and for such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jonathan Majors Gets Support From New Captain America Anthony Mackie Amid Assault Allegations Making It The First MCU Member To Publicly React: “Everyone Is Innocent…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News