While the love for Spider-Man and the franchise never gets old, the world was newly introduced to the phenomenon in the monster of a film called Spider-Man: No Way Home, that took the world by storm. With a hint of Venom in the same timeline, the world was curious to know what Marvel X Sony partnership has to offer. Now we await the release of Kraven The Hunter, that stars Aaron Tylor-Johnson, and are looking forward to this new addition. But what if we tell you that the new leak makes a Peter Parker cameo possible?

Well, Kraven The Hunter, with time has become one of the most anticipated movies. The spin-off is one of the series of Spider-Man villains that Sony has been emphasizing on. Kraven joins the likes of Mobius and Venom. The biggest mystery so far was whether he crosses paths with Peter Parker in his spin-off or not. The trailer didn’t give any hint of Peter’s presence at all.

Now as per the new synopsis of the movie that is going viral on the internet, it seems like there is a possibility of a battle between Kraven The Hunter and Spider-Man. The highly possible actor to appear as Spidey is, of course Tom Holland. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

While it isn’t clear which Spider-Man will appear, but the new synopsis talks about a battle between him and Aaron Tylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter. As per Comic Book Movie, it reads, “Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man in the MCU is the hottest topic of discussion. The actor has raised hopes with his recent comments but also made us worry a bit. However, Kraven The Hunter hits the big screens on October 6, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

