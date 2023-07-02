Salma Hayek is one of the most influential figures in Hollywood and in the fashion world; the actress might have started her career with a Spanish telenovela but soon established herself in the industry. Over the years, her fashion game has only enhanced and become strong, but the charm of yesteryear’s Salma is something else completely. Don’t believe us, then stick to the end of the article.

Salma is very active on her social media and often shares throwback pictures of herself, and all her posts prove how unhinged she is about her s*xuality and is an inspiration for those women who look to someone to live their life carefree. She is not only an actress in vogue, but also someone is an ardent animal rights activist.

The throwback picture that we brought to you today was shared on Twitter by The Cinesthetic, and the gorgeous pic of Salma Hayek, as per the Twitter handle, is from 1997. Salma was wearing a figure-hugging white bodycon dress until her knee with a deep plunging neckline. The dress featured blue and grey stripes on the chest as it showcased her voluptuous busty assets.

The knee-length dress had a halter neck with a blue silk strap, and she paired the sultry outfit with a blue shawl draped on her arms. For makeup, Salma Hayek wore full-coverage base foundation and concealer under the eyes and pick blush on the cheeks.

For her eyes, Salma Hayek sported lightly kohled with soft n*de shadows and loads of mascara, and she completed her makeup by putting a coral shade on her lips topped with a bit of gloss. She had her brunette hair styled with perfect curls, and the Desperado actress knew how to make her fans skip a heartbeat. Finally, for accessories, she went accessory-less with just a grey silk purse keeping the focus solely on her curvaceous figure.

