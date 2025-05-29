Final Destination: Bloodlines is enjoying a spectacular run at the box office and has already amassed $96.9 million domestically. It is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise and has achieved another new feat in the horror movie space in the post-COVID era. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sixth Final Destination movie toppled Thunderbolts* and Sinners at the domestic box office chart to take the #1 spot. It remained at the top for one week after its release but was replaced by Lilo & Stitch and MI8. It has now beaten Nosferatu and M3GAN at the North American box office.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Domestic Box Office Collection Day 12

The post-holiday period often brings harsh declines for movies, and Bloodlines faced it too on its second Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the horror movie collected $2.6 million on its second Tuesday, marking the biggest second Tuesday for the Final Destination franchise. The previous record was held by The Final Destination’s $937K in 2009.

The movie witnessed a sharp decline of -56.8% from last Tuesday. Therefore, the US total of the sixth Final Destination film has hit $96.9 million.

Cracks top 10 highest-grossing horror films list [Post-COVID]

Tony Todd’s last film, Bloodlines, has entered the top 10 highest-grossing horror films in the post-pandemic era list by beating Nosferatu and M3GAN. It has earned the 10th rank in the list and is expected to climb further in the upcoming days. Bloodlines achieved this feat by surpassing Nosferatu‘s $95.6 million and M3GAN’s $95.2 million.

Major Domestic Milestone Loading

Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to hit the $100 million milestone soon. It might cross the mark before entering its 3rd weekend. The film is already a big success and is projected to make $125 million to $135 million domestically.

Worldwide Collection

The overseas film collection is on the same page as its US collection, showing that it is also performing well internationally. Final Destination 6 has reached the $92.6 million cume overseas, and allied to the $96.9 million US total, the worldwide gross has hit the $189.52 million cume. Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in the theatres on May 16.

Box Office Summary

2nd Weekend Gross – $19.3 million

Total Domestic Gross – $96.9 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $189.5 million

