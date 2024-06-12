Tom Cruise led Top Gun: Maverick sequel to his 1986 breakthrough movie, Top Gun, which was a massive hit and was released in 2022. Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also associated with Top Gun movies, and he has recently shared an important update on the potential Top Gun 3. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2022 sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski, featured Cruise as the naval aviator Maverick. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Van Kilmer. It was made on an estimated budget of $170 million and earned $1.46 billion at the worldwide box office. The film opened to $125.7 million on its debut weekend.

Recently, Jerry Bruckheimer sat for an interview with Deadline, owing to the release of Will Smith’s starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is doing positively at the cinemas. The media outlet asked him to give an update on the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, led by Tom Cruise.

Jerry Bruckheimer said, “We’ve got some interesting ideas we’ve talked to Tom Cruise about, but we don’t have a script yet. It will be a while.” Top Gun: Maverick was both a commercial and critical hit. It was nominated for six Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The movie won the Oscar for Best Sound, and it is reportedly the highest-grossing film of Tom’s career.

More about Top Gun: Maverick-

The film’s synopsis reads, “After over thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

According to reports, Top Gun 3 is in development. Meanwhile, check out Top Gun: Maverick streaming on Netflix.

