Selena Gomez enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans love her not only for being such a great singer but also for her personality. They are delighted to see their favorite singer having a great love life with Benny Blanco after suffering from heartbreak in the past and loneliness because of her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. For those who don’t know, Sel and Bieber broke up in 2018. Since then, she has been linked with many guys, including Zayn Malik, Drew Taggart, and others. But these were all baseless rumors, and she maintained her single status until Benny turned her world into something romantic and beautiful.

They started dating in mid-2023, and within a year of their dating phase, they announced their engagement in December 2024. Now, they are getting ready to say “I Do” soon, leaving their fans with much excitement. But before they take the plunge, let’s look at the details of their heartwarming relationship timeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s First Meet Up In 2019

Long before their fate intertwined as a couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019. It also featured J Balvin and Tainy. They also released a music video for the track where Sel could be seen in flirty shots with Blanco, dressed in a giant teddy bear costume. Although there was nothing between them back then, things started to shift romantically in 2023.

Selena Gomez’s 2023 Release ‘Single Soon’ & Going Public With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s only release in 2023 was Single Soon. At the same time, while promoting the track, she used to get all cheeky and hint at her single status. But, soon after Single Soon arrived in August 2023, which was also co-produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, statements changed a little. In the same year, in October, Benny Blanco was seen as one of her important guests during the Rare Impact Fund Benefit. Although they hadn’t gone public as a couple back at that time, the rumors were quite rife.

By the end of 2023, Sel revealed in several Instagram comments (via Harper’s Bazaar) that she had been dating Benny for six months, which means that when her track was released, she was likely already dating him. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” and continued in the streak of comments.

She further wrote, “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t, feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in [my] life at all.” Following that showdown, Sel posted a picture flaunting a B-ring on her Instagram story in December 2023, setting the record straight that she is with Benny. And soon enough, they went Instagram official with a series of pictures, where they posed lovingly.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: New Year (January 2024), Old Love

The duo rang in the new year 2024 together, and Benny posted a few of Sel’s shy snaps on 2nd January 2024 and enjoyed their private time. They went for their first public outing at a Lakers game the next day. Following that, they were seen together at the Golden Globes awards on January 7, 2024, and the songstress shared a series of pictures, including a few behind-the-scenes moments that featured Benny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

After that, Benny was seen at various events where he played a dutiful, supportive boyfriend to Selena. He stayed back and let his girl take all the limelight. On January 27, 2024, they went on a date to Disneyland and enjoyed a beautiful time together.

Selena & Benny Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024

Gomez shared a selfie with Benny on her Instagram stories where both of them showed peace signs and wrote on top of it “I love you”. Later that month, in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Gomez shared how Benny has given her the security and love she always craves. She said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. She further told the radio host, “I’d have to say overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely. I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

April 2024: Benny Blanco Talks About His Love Story

In a conversation with the Wall Street Journal (via Billboard), Benny Blanco shed light on how their love story began. According to the record producer, it happened during a recording session, he said, “I was the last one to know. It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

May 2024: Benny & Selena Talk About Having Kids

During an interview with Howard Stern via Billboard, Benny Blanco expressed what he wants from his relationship with Selena Gomez. He looks forward to long-term plans, including having kids. In another interview with TIME100, Selena Gomez talked about what she had planned for herself after living a single life for five years. She said, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Now that Benny is in her life, things are different. They both are planning for their future. However, a few months after her May cover story in TIME100, Selena Gomez further revealed that she can never get pregnant during a conversation with Vanity Fair. She said while admitting, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

December 2024: They Are Engaged

And just like that, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged secretly, and the singer confirmed the news by sharing a series of pictures flaunting the big rock on her Instagram handle. It broke the internet, and their fans were super happy to know that their “forever” has finally begun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

2025 began with a bang for the newly engaged couple. In February 2025, they announced their first joint album, I Said I Love You First. Soon, they were spotted everywhere. Benny even accompanied her to the Oscars 2025. In March, their album was released, creating a massive buzz. In April, Blanco surprised Selena with a prom-themed party as she had never gone to one. It’s been more than one and a half years, and the duo is going super strong so much so that their marriage rumors are also spreading like wildfire.

Well, what are your thoughts about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Birds: The Wild Behind-The-Scenes Story Of Alfred Hitchcock’s Film When Set Turned Into A Nightmare

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News