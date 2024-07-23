It’s no secret that General Hospital’s Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) shared a special bond. Their hot and cold relationship on the show captivated fans, who believed Brenda was the true love of Sonny’s life. However, Maurice Benard reportedly didn’t think it was a good idea for the pair to work together three decades ago.

Maurice Benard and Vanessa Marcil have played Sonny Corinthos and Brenda Barrett since the early 1990s. While Marcil last appeared on the show over a decade ago, fans still hope to see her take her rightful place beside Maurice Benard’s character as the true love of his life.

While fans loved the pairing, in a 2020 Instagram post, Maurice Bernard revealed he was initially reluctant to star beside Marcil. Bernard said that when Executive Producer Wendy Riche and head writer Claire Labine pitched the idea that Sonny and Brenda unite as lovers on screen, he reportedly told Marcil he wasn’t sure about the storyline.

Bernard recalled, “[Executive Producer] Wendy Riche and [Head Writer] Claire Labine thought it would be a good idea to put Sonny and Brenda together,” Benard wrote. “The audience was all in!”

Bernard, who was initially unsure about the aspiring, reportedly took Marcil aside and said, “It wasn’t working for me.”

Bernard noted, “She could’ve told me to go to hell,” but Marcil, instead of being offended by Bernard’s candour “, chose to work her ass off because she was so determined.”

Bernard added, “I was very proud of her, and the rest, as they say in show business, ‘is history.'”

Today, Maurice Benard and Vanessa Marcil are close friends. She even attended his daughter’s wedding in 2021. Marcil is also close with Maurice Benard’s wife, Paula.

“The one thing I’ll say about Maurice and Paula is they know they could call me at 3 a.m. and ask me to hide a dead body for them, and I would be at their house with a ski mask on, no questions asked. We’re that kind of close,” Marcil said in a 2017 interview with Soaps In Depth.

