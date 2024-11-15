After getting mixed responses at the box office, Suriya starrer Kanguva witnessed a massive drop on the second day at the box office, and it is an unexpected blow to the 300 crore biggie that also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and a very special cameo by Karthi. In 2 days, the film could not even reach the 50-crore mark!

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the early trends, the action film helmed by Siva has earned almost 9 crore, and if this trending speculation falls on point, then it would be too disappointing for Suriya at the box office. The superstar has failed to score even a double-digit number on day 2.

The film opened at 24 crore at the box office, not earning any major milestones except getting Suriya, the biggest opener of his career. On the second day, Friday, November 15, the film witnessed an almost 64% drop at the box office.

Kanguva is still facing competition from 2-week-old releases Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Hindi, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. The three Diwali releases are still earning and bringing decent numbers to the table. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the film registered an opening of almost 40 crore.

Here is the day 1 breakdown of the film at the worldwide box office.

Tamil Nadu: 11.25 crore

Andhra & Nizam: 6 crore

Kerala: 4 crore

Karnataka: 2.50 crore

Rest of India: 4.75 crore

Overseas: 11.50 crore

Total Worldwide Gross: 40.00 crore

About Kanguva

Starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol and helmed by Siva, the film is currently rated 5.2 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A tribal warrior’s fierce struggle to save his people a millennium ago is mysteriously linked to a shadow cop’s perilous quest in the present.“

