In 2023, reports surfaced that Shahid Kapoor walked out of an untitled Anees Bazmee film over creative differences. The comedy film was supposed to star Shahid with Rashmika Mandanna and was scheduled to begin production in August 2023.

After Shahid quit the project, speculations were that there was a rift between him and Anees. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director has now opened up about his equation with Shahid, revealing that he still wants to work with him.

Anees Bazmee is Open to Working with Shahid Kapoor Again After the Actor Quit His Comedy Film

Anees Bazmee talked about his shelved comedy film starring Shahid Kapoor in an interview. The filmmaker said he is still willing to make that film and work with Shahid. “I still have that film in my mind. I’m sure it will be a lot of fun working with Shahid. He’s perfect! Why shouldn’t I work with him again? Mujhe kisi se na dushmani hai na naaraazgi.”

Anees further discussed his alleged rift with Shahid: “When you make a film, there should be an agreement between two people. In an ideal situation, you’ve got to be honest with one another about the expectations that you have from each other.”

“This is the only way to get rid of any kind of confusion. I have a certain style of working that makes me feel comfortable, and it’s very tough for me to change my ways after so many years of working.”

Anees Says the Shelved Project did not Affect His Relationship with Shahid

Opening up about why Shahid left the film, Anees said, “Shahid, in the same way, has his way of working and thinking. Sometimes, two thought processes may not align, but that’s alright. It’s okay to not work together in a situation like that. If we can align our sensibilities, we’ll work again.”

On asked if he is still cordial with Shahid, Anees revealed, “That hasn’t impacted our equation in any way. Whenever he meets me, he talks to me with much love and respect. I have the same amount of love in my heart for him. But the one thing that I can tell you is that when we come together again, we’ll make a great film.”

Anees is currently basking in the glory of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s success, as the horror-comedy has already crossed the Rs. 250 crore mark at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year, which was also a box-office success.

