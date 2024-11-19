Diwali 2024 saw the clash of two Bollywood biggies – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As expected, both the movies are giving each other a tough competition, almost neck to neck. However, the Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to have gone a little ahead as the Rohit Shetty cop universe film has lagged behind expectations and is yet to enter the safe zone. Aamir Khan recently took a slight dig at the same. Netizens caught him shading the Ajay Devgn starrer while congratulating Anees Bazmee for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

What Did Aamir Say?

Talking about the same, Aamir Khan congratulated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee at an event. However, if you listen to the viral video closely, the 3 Idiots actor can be heard telling Anees, “Aapki Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 se takkar leke galti kar di.” This was inevitably a direct shade to Singham Again. One of the users on Reddit reacted to the same, saying, “Aamir is such a vamp, I love it.” Another netizen compared Aamir to the character of Peter Baelish from Game Of Thrones, who was known to create animosity between people. Another user went on to say, “He knows he is getting recorded. Mamu is no one’s friend.”

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Clash

All eyes were on this epic box office battle between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As for now, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s worldwide collections come to 381.38 crores and 376.13 crores, respectively. Even though the Ajay Devgn starrer is leading with its worldwide collection, it is yet to enter the safe zone. In this aspect, the Kartik Aaryan film has emerged as the winner.

What’s Next For Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan will be seen next in the film Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Genelia Deshmukh. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna. He will also bankroll the ambitious project, Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Being A “Completely Different” Father Than His Dad: “Mine Was A Dictator”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News