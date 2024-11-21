Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is officially only 10 crore away from the massive 400 crore club worldwide, and it definitely calls for a celebration. The Cop Universe biggie in 20 days has earned a total of 390.83 crore at the box office, and it might touch the much-awaited 400 crore club over the weekend.

The Cop Universe biggie is still 3 crore away from the highest-grossing film of the Cop Universe as the spot is claimed by Simmba’s 393.01 crore. Meanwhile, it is the third highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s career (worldwide).

Singham Again Box Office Collection Worldwide

The Cop Universe Biggie is the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff’s career in India and worldwide. Interestingly, all the other actors in the film right have better-performing films at the box office with higher collections than their highest-grossing films.

Tiger Shroff’s Highest-Grossing Film

The Cop Universe biggie is still far away from surpassing the highest-grossing film of Tiger Shroff’s career as the record stands with War’s 466.82 crore worldwide.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Highest-Grossing Films

The Jab We Met diva has two better performing films than Singham Again worldwide – 3 Idiots with 395 crore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan with 915 crore!

Ranveer Singh’s Highest-Grossing Films

The superstar has three bigger earners than the latest Cop Universe film – Simmba with 393.01 crore, and Padmaavat with 560 crore.

Deepika Padukone’s Highest-Grossing Film

The Padmaavat actress has five films that have earned higher than Singham Again – Kalki 2898 AD with 413 crore, Chennai Express with 422 crore worldwide, Padmaavat with 560 crore, Pathaan with 1069.85 crore and Jawan with 1163.62 crore.

Check out the 20-day breakdown of the Cop Universe biggie at the box office.

India net: 261.10 crore

India gross: 308.09 crore

Overseas gross: 82.74 crore

Worldwide gross: 390.83 crore

