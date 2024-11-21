The Suriya starrer fantasy action film Kanguva has failed massively to live upto the expectations. The movie is turning out to be a colossal disaster at the box office. The film is performing poorly even when it comes to the Hindi box office.

Kanguva Hindi Box Office Day 7

On its 7th day, there was a sharp decline in the Hindi box office collection of the Suriya starrer. It earned a mere 0.7 crore. This was an extreme decline from the film’s 6-day box office collection wherein it had amassed 0.85 crore. The 7-day total Hindi box office collection of the movie now comes to 12.8 crore. The film is inching towards the 15 crore mark when it comes to its Hindi box office collection. Mounted at an extravagant budget of more than 300 crore, the film was expected to mint at least 400 to 500 crore. The makers have also announced a sequel at the end of the film. However, the film has tanked badly at the box office and is most likely to wrap up below the 150 crore mark.

Kanguva Collections In Other Languages

The Suriya starrer’s collections in the other languages is no better. It earned 34.83 crore at the Tamil box office. The movie garnered 14.48 crore at the Telugu box office. It remained extremely low at the Kannada and Malayalam box office minting 0.15 crore and 0.14 crore respectively. The total India net collection of the film comes to 62.43 crore.

About The Movie

Apart from Suriya, Kanguva stars Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Siva. It also has Karthi in a cameo appearance. The music of the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

