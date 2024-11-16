Kanguva Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Suriya Crushes Lifetime Collection Of Last Two Tamil Super Hits Of 2024

Suriya, Bobby Deol & Disha Patani’s Kanguva was supposed to surprise everyone at the box office but the film entirely shocked everyone with its disappointing collections. In 2 days, the film barely managed to cross the 50 crore mark and stands at 54 crore gross worldwide.

Kanguva Worldwide Box Office Day 2

On the second day, the film added only 14 crore to the worldwide total. While it stood at 40 crore worldwide on day 1, it escalated a bit and reached 54 crore on day 2. However, at this pace, it would take an eternity to cross some major milestones at the box office.

Meanwhile, a lot of figures have been floating on social media; the film definitely is not living up to the mark at the box office. In fact, on the third day, it has been trending even below Amaran and its own second-day collection in some territories.

Will Weekend Help?

Suriya starrer needs to cast some spell and please the number of gods to manifest some miracle at the box office over this weekend in order to breathe life into the diminishing hopes.

Surpassed Last Two Tamil Hits Of 2024!

With the 54.40 crore box office collection, Kanguva has surpassed the lifetime collection of the last two Tamil hits at the box office – Lubber Pandhu that earned 44.03 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office and Vaazhai that earned 39.11 crore. However, this is not a positive since neither of these films were mounted at 300 crore, but Kanguva was!

Here is the 2-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

India Net: 33.25 crore

India Gross: 39.20 crore

Overseas Gross: 15.20 crore

Worldwide Gross: 54.40 crore

