Vikrant Massey led The Sabarmati Report is showing only positive signs at the Indian box office. The political drama is competing with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but has managed to stay over 1 crore despite facing mid-week blues. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for its day 7.

The Sabarmati Report is pretty much following the trend witnessed by Vikrant Massey’s last success, 12th Fail. Just like the Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s directorial, the political drama is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. The spot bookings have been highly favorable despite the early reviews criticizing its diplomatic stance on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

Week 1 Early Trends

On the last day of its first week, The Sabarmati Report raked in estimated earnings in the range of 1.15-1.25 crores. This is a drop of 28-25% compared to the 1.60 crores earned on the first Wednesday. Despite the competition and other obstacles, it is commendable how Vikrant Massey’s film continues to attract footfalls.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of The Sabarmati Report below:

Day 1: 1.41 crores

Day 2: 2.18 crores

Day 3: 3.12 crores

Day 4: 1.23 crores

Day 5: 1.37 crores

Day 6: 1.60 crores

Day 7: 1.15-1.25 crores

The total for week 1 will now land somewhere around 12.06-12.16 crores.

The Sabarmati Report vs 12th Fail

Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial isn’t very far away from Vikrant Massey’s 2023 success. In its first week, 12th Fail had made box office collections of 13 crores. TSR is around 0.90 crores away from that milestone. All eyes are now on its growth over the second weekend.

It is to be seen whether the political film will finally manage to surpass the day-wise total of 12th Fail.

