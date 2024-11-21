Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again has now slowed down considerably during its day-to-day theatrical run. After the initial rush due to the festive season and franchise buzz, the film failed to show the required legs, which is a disappointing sign because the ground was open until Pushpa 2’s arrival on December 5. The way it is now moving forward, it might even miss the chance to surpass Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s lifetime collection at the Indian box office.

Released on November 1, the Singham threequel has turned out to be a big disappointment for the makers and fans of the franchise. Despite the padding of a mass-oriented franchise, the backing of Cop Universe, and power-packed cameos, the magnum opus failed to create an atmosphere of an event film around itself. This is a big setback during a time when a normal-looking film like Stree 2 shattered the mass centers purely on the basis of the franchise and the cinematic universe factor.

Today, Singham Again wrapped up its third week at the Indian box office, and it hasn’t ended on a good note as the collection fell below the 1.50 crore mark. Yes, you read that right! If early trends are to be believed, the film is closing its third Thursday at 1.30-1.40 crores, which takes the overall tally to 262.40-262.50 crore net in 21 days.

Singham Again is majorly driven by Maharashtra’s support, and from tomorrow onwards, it’ll be interesting to see how the film behaves as several films, including a couple of re-releases, are hitting theatres.

In the long run, the magnum opus might miss the chance of surpassing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores), which will be a huge disappointment.

Week 1- 186.60 crores

Week 2- 54.61 crores

Day 15- 3.34 crores

Day 16- 4.18 crores

Day 17- 5.62 crores

Day 18- 2 crores*

Day 19- 2.30 crores*

Day 20- 2.45 crores*

Day 21- 1.30-1.40 crores

Total- 262.40-262.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

