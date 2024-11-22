Yesterday, Amaran ended its third week in theatres on a winning note at the worldwide box office. The film was expected to slow down amid several new releases, especially Kanguva. However, Suriya’s magnum opus faced a complete rejection, and the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is expected to enjoy the benefit this week. As a result, the milestone of 350 crores is now in reach. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 22 days!

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial was released on October 31, during the Diwali festive season. With a positive reception among the audience, the film is flexing impressive legs, and until Pushpa 2 disrupts its show count, it will continue to fetch impressive numbers. Already, it is an entrant to the 300 crore club, and the successful run will continue for a couple more weeks.

According to the latest collection update, Amaran earned another 1.65 crores on day 22, taking its overall tally to 198.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 233.99 crore gross. In overseas, the film has now slowed down, and so far, it has earned 77.40 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 311.39 crore gross.

With 311.39 crore gross in the kitty, Amaran is not far away from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned 345.76 crore gross globally, so this Sivakarthikeyan starrer is just 34.37 crores away from it. This is very much in reach, and everything depends on how much the film grows during this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 198.30 crores

India gross- 233.99 crores

Overseas gross- 77.40 crores

Worldwide gross- 311.39 crores

Meanwhile, it was recently learned that the OTT release of Amaran has been pushed ahead due to its splendid run at the box office. Initially, it was supposed to arrive on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release, but as per recent reports, the window has been extended for six weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

