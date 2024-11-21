The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has found huge success at the box office. Based on the courage, valor and martyrdom of Major Mukund Varadarajan, the film has also garnered immense critical acclaim. However, the latest update suggests that the makers of the movie have received a legal notice from a student.

Yes, you heard it right! According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a student has demanded a compensation of 1.1 crore from the makers of Amaran. Reason? She has claimed that her mobile number was flashed in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. In one of the scenes from the movie, Sai Pallavi’s character throws a crumbled paper with her phone number written on it. The student claims that the number belongs to her and ever since the movie’s release, she has been getting innumerable calls, messages and voice messages from fans.

The report further stated that the fans who have been calling the student incessantly believe that the number either belongs to Sai Pallavi or the real-life widow of Major Mukund Varadarajan, namely Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The student had also shared a statement regarding the same on her social media tagging Amaran’s director Rajkumar Periasamy along with the lead actor, Sivakarthikeyan. However, after receiving no response to the same, she decided to file the legal complaint.

In a statement, the student also shared that she is not willing to change her number because it is linked to several of her credentials and documents. According to the report, the student was quoted to reveal, “I do not want to change my phone number because of this issue as it is linked to my Aadhaar, bank cards, and other academic platforms.” Well, we wonder what the makers of Amaran have to say on this matter. Meanwhile, talking about the biographical drama, it has almost surpassed the 300 crore milestone in its worldwide collection.

