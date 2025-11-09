Die My Love hits theaters with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the lead, bringing a story that explores the mental unraveling of Grace, a woman struggling under the weight of marriage and motherhood. The movie, directed by Lynne Ramsay and based on Adna Walsh’s 2012 novel, premiered at Cannes to positive critical response and earned a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audience Reactions To Die My Love Paint A Different Picture

Now that the movie’s audience score is out, the reaction seems to be way less enthusiastic and far more divided, with the Popcornmeter standing at only 47%, based on more than 100 verified ratings. The audience score also marks the lowest in Lawrence’s career, since Red Sparrow in 2018, which landed at 51%. To make matters worse, Die My Love also received a D+ CinemaScore, showing that many viewers left the theater unsure of what to make of it.

Critics, on the other hand, praised Die My Love for its depth and emotional intensity. One critic gave the movie 8 out of 10 stars, calling it “strikingly beautiful” and highlighting Ramsay and Lawrence’s courage in showing a harsh and often overlooked side of love and motherhood. Other critics agreed that the film presents a grueling but compelling study of Grace’s character.

Awards Buzz Builds For Jennifer Lawrence’s Performance In Die My Love

Robert Pattinson also delivers a strong performance in the film, but Lawrence’s work is the highlight, prompting discussions about her Oscar potential. She has already been recognized with nominations from the British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Independent Film Awards, and previously won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook.

