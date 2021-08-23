Advertisement

Malaika Arora is a stunning beauty who looks like she’s still enjoying her early to mid-thirties. But let us tell you that the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is in her later 40s (she’s 47) and looks super hot and sexy. The actress-model doesn’t only look sensual when she wears deep-neck, high-slit, figure-hugging and short dress, but even when she dresses in ethnic wear.

Be it the colours, style or cut, Malaika has time and time again set the temperature soaring in desi looks like sarees and lehengas in shades of gold, red, silver and more.

Today, we had a glimpse through her desi wardrobe and picked out 7 of the sexiest desi ensembles Malaika Arora has donned in the last couple of years. While she looks like a siren, she also oozes elegance, grace and charm.

Ethnic Beauty

Beauty is the only word coming to mind seeing Malaika Arora draped in this Manish Malhotra saree filled with intriguing sequin work. The plunging neckline on the sequin blouse paired with a showstopper neckpiece made her look even more stunning. The look, completed with bronze make-up and a loose hairdo, had a pop of colour thanks to emerald rings adorning her fingers.

Golden Glamour

This golden-bronze sequin saree (again) by Manish Malhotra makes this 47-year-old mother of one look like a showstopper who’s running the ramp in her late 20s. Keeping the look classy by pairing it with a satin blouse of a similar shade, Malaika completed the look by posing with her hair flowing like a goddess, stunning make-up and a set of matching earrings and rings.

Shinning Like The Stars

Among the lesser sexy ensembles on this list, Malaika Arora oozed grace, charm and beauty in this ice blue lehenga creation with metallic silver work by Manish Malhotra. Looking like an ethnic beauty star, the diva completed the look with a centre parting straight hairdo, maang tika, a jade/emerald bangle and ring. With natural make-up that high-lightened her eyes and checks, Ms Arora looked stunning.

Regal Mistress

As the show stopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week In February 2020, Malaika Arora look stunning as an Indian bride in this red lehenga with silver works across the blouse skirts and dupatta. The plunging neckline with half an inch straps was enough to set the temperature soaring even when the country was experiencing winter. She completed the look with her hair up in a bun, a statement neckpiece and the elegance of a queen.

Sizzling In Scarlet

One of the hottest desi looks Malaika ever wore is this shiny, metallic red creation by designer Amit Aggarwal. The metallic drape – complete with floral sequin work in the same shade – and the knee-high slit paired with the plunging blouse is enough to make you want to lower the AC temperature. Completing her look with dark undertone make-up, the actress-model opted for a pulled back loose hairdo and some ruby rings and neckpiece.

Desi With An Edge

Malaika Arora looked stunning in this gorgeous antique gold cutdana sadi embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequin draped layered saree. The hair fall on half her face, along with a no-makeup look and no accessories, made sure the focus stayed on her attire which looked nothing short of stunning.

Golden Goddess

The last look our list of desi looks where Malaika look tempting hot is this Seema Khan creation. Consisted of a golden lehenga set featuring intriguing designs across the entire blouse, skirt, and dupatta borders, Ms Arora looked nothing less than a goddess walking the earth. The statement neckpiece with precious green stones was the best accessory to accompany the plunging, scallop neckline.

Which desi look of Malaika Arora do you love best? Let us know in the comments below.

