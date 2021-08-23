Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and fans of the much-loved game show are happy. KBC 13 will follow the theme ‘Jawaab Aap Hi Ho’ and celebrates every Indian and their right to ‘gyaan, dhyaan and samman’. But while Big B has been the host for over two decades, one season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2007, SRK stepped in as the host of KBC 3 when Mr Bachchan faced a medical emergency and was unavailable. While the actor, with his unique style and charm, worked wonders, it still failed to leave an impression when it came to TRPs. In a recent conversation, the show’s creator opened up about why he feels the third season failed.

While in conversation with Indian Express recently, KBC creator – Siddharth Basu got candid about why the Shah Rukh Khan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 didn’t work. Basu, who is currently associated with the show as a consultant, said that comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan were the main reason. He stated, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think Shah Rukh did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings.”

Continuing further on why he feels Shah Rukh Khan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 didn’t work, Siddharth Basu said, “We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, Amitabh will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill.”

In the recent past, Siddharth Basu had also spoken about the use of snob stories in Kaun Banega Crorepati. While the recently concluded Indian Idol 12 was trolled for doing the same, the KBC creator said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India.” Adding that “it’s never been only sob stories though on KBC,” the creator said that people get emotional as they are on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host.

