Advertisement

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar with the team of Bell Bottom including Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. An audience member requested ‘Khiladi Kumar’ to call Shah Rukh Khan and what happened next will leave you stunned. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The fan happened to be a huge admirer of SRK and wanted to speak to him and hence requested Akshay to grant her wish.

Advertisement

Fulfilling fans’ wish, Akshay Kumar called Shah Rukh Khan but unfortunately, his number came off. Upon seeing this, the fan said, “Sir, doosre number pe call karo (please try an alternate number)”. Kapil Sharma who couldn’t control his humour to fans’ request said, “Shah Rukh Khan PCO mein kaam karte hai (Does Shah Rukh Khan work at a public call office)?”

Akshay Kumar interestingly tried an alternate number which wasn’t available either. The fan then suggested calling Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and it left Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in splits.

Kapil Sharma then says, “Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko’ (The blame will come on you. Gauri will say that you are spoiling Shah Rukh).” The comedian concluded by saying, “So sweet of you, paaji.”

Take a look at the video here:

Fans were quick to react to this video and a user commented appreciating Akshay Kumar, “It’s nice that both superstars tried to make each other’s fan happy”. Another user wrote, “This is called the real friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, but still we’re fighting each other, aisa fight mat karo, they r not ajay, salman amir, hrithik, they are 2 eyes of Bollywood.”

That’s such a heartwarming gesture by Akshay Kumar for a Shah Rukh Khan fan. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Finally Shifts Gears? Casting Process Schedule Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube