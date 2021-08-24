Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom did good business over the weekend. The 4-day weekend really benefitted the film as it saw a jump of Sunday i.e. Raksha Bandhan. As positive word-of-mouth is in the air, we expected the thriller to pass the Monday test with flying colours. In reality, the numbers are less than expected.

After taking a start of 2.75 crores on Thursday, the espionage thriller went on to garner 2.75 crores*, 3.25 crores* and 4.50 crores* on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, the numbers were expected to stay at least at 2 crores as there’s no negativity for the film on social media. However, the numbers have dropped below the 2 crore mark.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bell Bottom has made 1.78-1.98 crores on day 5. It takes to a total of 15.03-15.23 crores. Now, from here on, the film needs to stay steady around day 5’s number. 20 crore mark is expected to be crossed in the first week.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and others in key roles.

Speaking of overseas numbers, the numbers for the first 3 days have come from the UK box office. The film is playing on 53 screens. After collecting 11.24 lakhs on day 1, Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed growth by making 13.29 lakhs and 18.28 lakhs on day 2 and day 3 respectively, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.

Bell Bottom stands at 43.31 lakhs at the UK box office after 3 days.

Recently, Akshay Kumar addressed how number game has shrunk due to COVID. “If the movie does 30 crore business that means it is equivalent to 100 crores otherwise. If the movie does 50 crores then it equals 150 crores (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that’s where it stands,” Akshay said while talking to SpotboyE.

