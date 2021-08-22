Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is as controversial as its earlier seasons and is making news on a regular basis thanks to its fights, arguments, drama, bugging relationships and more. In a couple of promos shared by the broadcaster Voot, we now see Shamita Shetty break down post an argument with Nishant Bhat. During her meltdown, the actress said that there is a class divide on the show.

As seen in the promos, she broke down when she and her connection, Raqesh Bapat, performed a task along with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh. She also tells Raqesh that while she wants the world to give her a chance (amidst the drama surrounding her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest), those in the house aren’t giving her a chance.

Advertisement

According to the clips of Bigg Boss OTT, shared by Voot on social media, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were performing a task when she and Nishant Bhat began arguing with each other. During their argument, Shamita called Nishant a ‘snake’ and repeatedly asked, “You want to make people happy?” Later, she broke down while performing the task and opened up to Raqesh about what she was feeling.

While talking to her Bigg Boss OTT connection, Shamita Shetty says, “You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore… I’m just saying, there are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya (Agarwal). I can’t do this anymore.”

She continued, “The problem is there is a class-divide here. Because I’m an actress, because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I’m talking about the world giving me a chance, people in the house don’t give me a chance.” Take a look at the promos:

Talking about Shamita Shetty’s personal life, she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house at a time when her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, was embroiled in a p*rnography racket. While he still remains in judicial custody, her sister – actress Shilpa Shetty stayed away from the media for a long time and only resumed her professional commitments a couple of days back.

For news and updates from the Bigg Boss OTT world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Karan Mehra’s Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal Doesn’t Want A Single Penny But Only Her Son’s Custody: “Mom Ke Property Ke Papers Bhi Uske Paas Pade Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube