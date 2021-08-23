Advertisement

Karan Johar is hosting Bigg Boss OTT on Voot and will continue until it moves back to Colors, where Salman Khan will take over the reign. While KJo has earned more fans as a host, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Suyyash Rai isn’t impressed. The singer took to social media, and while commenting on how the episode panned, added that the filmmaker is a loser.

While reacting to the fight between the show’s host and contestant Divya Agarwal, he also stated that he felt terrible for the way Zeeshan Khan was treated in the episode. Read on to know all he said.

In response to yesterday’s Bigg Boss OTT episode, Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram Stories and voiced his support for Divya Agarwal while slamming Karan Johar for how he spoke to her. For those who do not know, in a previous episode, Divya had said that she wanted to ‘nominate’ Karan for elimination. When asked about the same, she said it was a joke, but Karan told Divya that she should not mention his name inside the house if she cannot respect him. While she attempted to reply, Karan said that she was a contestant, and he was the host, and the boundary should never get blurred. He added that she should not try and play Bigg Boss with him as he is not inside the house. When Divya said that that’s not what she was doing, he yelled at her again for taking the wrong ‘tone’ with him.

Sharing a picture of his TV screen featuring Karan Johar in the frame, Suyyash Rai wrote, “he has lost the plot”. In his next story, he wrote, “Dear KJo… come let lemme busrst ur bubble!!! U aint Salman Khan Try talking sense!”

Further slamming the Bigg Boss OTT host, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant wrote in his stories, “Never knew KJo is such a loser!” Adding in his next, the former BB contestant said, “Dear KJo… you fkin check your tone next time, then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita (Shetty).” Tagging Karan Johar in his next Insta story, Suyyash wrote, “Filmein banao, wahin tak theek hai (Stick to making movies).”

But that wasn’t the end. Suyyash Rai also wrote about Karan Johar blasting Zeeshan Khan for making a comment that ‘reeks of misogyny’. For the unversed, Zeeshan had earlier said, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits).” When asked to explain what he meant, Zeeshan said his comment was being misinterpreted. Commenting on the same, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant wrote, “Ive felt soo, soooo bad for Zee in today’s episode. Poor chap, he dinn do anythingggggg wrong, literally anything !!!! And the way he was treated today. I am sorry but no one has gone there to take sh*t from him (Karan)… There is a way of tackling the situations, sirf host banna (only becoming the host) is not the game you gotta do justice to your post.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s performance as the host of Bigg Boss OTT? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

