Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter might have been away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but her reels are saviour for her fans. The actress always keeps churning out some exciting pictures and stuff for her followers on Instagram. Her latest reel features herself along with her husband Malav Rajda.

In the latest reel shared, Priya is romancing her director husband, Malav Rajda. The duo is romancing in a balcony on Sakhiyan 2.0 song. The couple looks adorable as usual!

Here’s the video:

Priya Ahuja and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director tied the knot a few years back. Now, she is a proud mother to Ardaas Rajda. However, she once was phobic of pregnant women and baby bumps. She herself had made this surprising revelation while talking to TellyBuzz.

Priya had said, “To be honest I am very phobic of pregnant women. I somehow can’t see pregnant women and baby bumps. I feel pukish and I also don’t know how do those women survive having a baby inside their womb. I feel scared seeing them and I can’t actually imagine being pregnant. I know as I am married I will have to conceive one day, but still, I can’t just think of having a baby as I like kids but the thought itself scares me.”

“My husband is fond of kids but just because I am phobic he has given me sufficient time. I know one fine day I will have to go for it but somehow I don’t think it’s going to be easy as I will have to visit the psychiatrist for that,” she added further.

