Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa make a great complimentary watch. While you may think that it’s cause both films star SRK, a cinephile account on Instagram has pointed out another strong argument that will blow your mind. As per this theory, Darr could easily be the sequel to KHKN.

A fan shared a creepy connection between SRK’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) and Darr (1993), and it’s not because of Khan but through actress Juhi Chawla. Trust us; once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it. Scroll down to know it.

First, let us take you through both the Shah Rukh Khan films. In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, SRK (Sunil) played a lover boy madly in love with Suchitra Krishmoorthi’s character (Anna). However, he is unable to confess his feelings for her, and the film sees her falling in love and marrying someone else, aka Deepak Tijori as Chris. The movie ends with Khan’s character meeting Juhi Chawla, and it is assumed he found love in her.

However, in Darr, Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul Mehra) plays a creepy lover obsessed with Juhi Chawla’s character (Kiran Awasthi). He is so smitten that he makes her life a living hell. While Khan’s character is in love with Chawla’s, she is in love and all set to marry Sunny Deol’s Sunil Malhotra. When Rahul finds out about this, he doesn’t take it lightly and turns into an obsessive lover.

Drawing a connection between these Shah Rukh Khan films, an Instagram page name Fables Of Film shared an interesting theory. The caption read, “Tu hai meri K̶i̶r̶a̶n̶ Anna Controversy theory is that Srk met Juhi at the end of “Kabhi haan kabhi na” and when he found out that she was also in love with someone else in ‘Darr’, he went full “enough of this shit”.”

When fans pointed out that Darr released in 1993 and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in 1994, the admin replied, “I know I know, I never said sequels, that’s just for jokes. I called it a ‘double watch’, that’s like two films that make up an interesting pair for some reason if watched together, regardless of the chronology of their release.”

How interesting was this creepy fan theory of the Shah Rukh Khan films? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

