Advertisement
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor is well known for playing villainous roles in several films. The veteran actor is also not new to controversies and he is often accused of misconduct with women. His behaviour on the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss was also no different.
The veteran actor entered season 5 of the Salman Khan hosted show to cleanse his image which had gone bad due to a sting operation that landed him in trouble. However, his stint on the show did more bad than good to his reputation. Scroll down to know more.
Advertisement
Shakti Kapoor was caught slapping the butt of his fellow contestant, Miss Afghanistan Vida Samadzai, on camera. The veteran actor was standing near the kitchen area where Vida was busy doing some daily chores. Kapoor wanted to appreciate the model for her weight loss and slowly he slid his hand around her waist to emphasise her weight loss. He then slapped her butt.
Trending
Although the model did not react to his actions at that time since the two shared a good rapport, many netizens did not appreciate his gesture. The furore also led to his eviction from the show. Host Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt too slammed him for his behaviour.
Moreover, a Hindustan Times report claimed that Shakti Kapoor experienced an unsavoury welcome from Salman Khan on the opening episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 5. Sanjay Dutt too did not greet him and also made fun of him later. As per the veteran actor, the Dabangg actor said, “Bigg Boss ko maan-na padega! Shakti Kapoor jaise logon ko apne ghar bulaya, hum toh kabhi na bulayen!”
The veteran actor was furious with the remark. Reportedly he said, “I would like to tell him (Salman) that even if he invites me to his house, I may not want to go there! He made those scathing remarks without any provocation, so he has to say sorry.”
Shakti Kapoor then said, “I have always voiced my opinion about the biased attitude of Salman towards me throughout the show and have always been concerned about the same. Henceforth, I have no idea how things will shape up in future as far as Bigg Boss is concerned.”
Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Aradhana Sharma On Revealing Her ‘Casting Couch’ Experience: “People Said My Career Would End…”
Advertisement
Advertisement