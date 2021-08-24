Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor is well known for playing villainous roles in several films. The veteran actor is also not new to controversies and he is often accused of misconduct with women. His behaviour on the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss was also no different.

The veteran actor entered season 5 of the Salman Khan hosted show to cleanse his image which had gone bad due to a sting operation that landed him in trouble. However, his stint on the show did more bad than good to his reputation. Scroll down to know more.

Shakti Kapoor was caught slapping the butt of his fellow contestant, Miss Afghanistan Vida Samadzai, on camera. The veteran actor was standing near the kitchen area where Vida was busy doing some daily chores. Kapoor wanted to appreciate the model for her weight loss and slowly he slid his hand around her waist to emphasise her weight loss. He then slapped her butt.