Samantha Akkineni made a thunderous debut in the web world with The Family Man 2. She has delivered one of the best performances in the OTT space. But the route, before reaching to viewers, wasn’t easy for the actress.

The day trailer of The Family Man season 2 hit the internet, many people took an objection stating the show portrays Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in a bad light. Samantha was shown to be part of a somewhat similar militant organization in the show. The organization was further shown of having connections with Pakistani intelligence, as per the trailer.

This entire insight created a rage among many Tamilians as Tamil Eelam remains to be a sensitive topic. We saw #BoycottTheFamilyMan and #BoycottSamantha trends on Twitter. Not just trends, the Tamil Nadu government even requested the Central government to ban the show.

Amid all the chaos, Samantha Akkineni was reportedly asked to be quiet about the entire row. Now, it’s more than a couple of months since The Family Man 2 released, and finally, the actress has addressed the controversy.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni said, “I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone’s sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry.”

“I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn’t so bad after all. For the people who didn’t and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise,” she added further.

The Family Man 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and others in key roles.

