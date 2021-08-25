Advertisement

The 17th day in the Bigg Boss OTT house just got interesting! From Raqesh Bapat’s morning kiss to Shamita Shetty getting viral to this week’s nominations and two sizzling beauties – Moose (Muskan Jattana) and Neha Bhasin – turning up the heat with a dip in the swimming pool – it was full of drama.

The Bigg Boss house is getting too hot to handle and we bring you the highlights from yesterday’s episode.

Advertisement

While Raqesh Bapat’s morning kiss to Shamita Shetty caught the attention of the viewers, it was a treat to the eyes. While this relationship is booming, Bigg Boss OTT fans witnessed Akshara Singh having an emotional breakdown. The actress burst into tears because of the backstab she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the Game of Hearts task, yesterday.

Bigg Boss OTT Day 17 also had a connection rejoicing. In the evening, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan saved Nishant Bhat and Muskan Jattana in the nominations task. This didn’t sit down well with Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat. However, all the other housemates agreed and saved Nishant and Moose.

The nominated connection this week in the Bigg Boss OTT house are Pratik Sahejpal-Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh. But here’s the twist. Having the power in hand, the janta can now save the nominated connections and save them from this week’s nomination.

Watch all the action and drama exclusively on the Voot App 24×7 and Monday-Sunday at 7PM

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT’s Millind Gaba Slams Neha Bhasin Over Ditching Him For Pratik Sehajpal: “You Flip Faster Than The Time It Takes To Make Egg”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube