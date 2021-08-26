Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 will be remembered for many reasons, some good while others will be unfortunate. One cannot forget how the show was called out for its overdramatic content and sob stories. Contestants like Shanmukhapriya also faced merciless trolls. But amongst it all, one thing that remains constant is the outpouring love for Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal. Fans now want them to get married. Scroll below for details.

As most know, last weekend witness a crossover between Indian Idol top finalists and the Super Dancer Chapter 4. All the Top 6 finalists including Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Arunita and Pawandeep graced the show. But all eyes were on the much-talked about Top 2 finalists.

One could see how smitten Pawandeep Rajan was when Arunita Kanjilal was performing on stage. He could even be seen standing and cheering for his favourite. Time and again, fans have been wondering if they’re more than just ‘good friends.’ But this time, there’s a request from a netizen to see them tie the knot.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 even witnessed Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal perform on the stage together. Contestants of the show along with the judges were left in awe. When the video was shared on social media, fans began flooding the comment section.

One wrote, “Shaadi karlo please”

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal recently brought a house in the same building in Mumbai. The duo has, however, maintained that they’re only good friends.

Reacting to all the dating rumours, they have constantly said that the world will eventually find out that there was nothing but close friends. Viewers still refuse to believe so!

