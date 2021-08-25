Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT started a while ago and is already making headlines for its controversies. Today, we bring you the salaries of the contestants for this season and no, neither Zeeshan Khan nor Shamita Shetty but this contestant is the highest-paid celebrity of the season. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, can you guess?

Bigg Boss OTT’s highest-paid contestant is none other than Ridhima Pandit. The second highest is Shamita Shetty followed by Urfi Javed. Whoa, all three contestants are women and we couldn’t be proud of them!

Let’s take a look at their salaries here:

Ridhima Pandit –

The ‘Bahu Hamari Rajin Kant’ actress who got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT recently was paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakhs per week as reported by Jagran.

Shamita Shetty –

This Bollywood beauty is the second highest-paid contestant according to a report by Miss Malini and is paid Rs 3.75 lakhs per week. Crazy, right?

Urfi Javed –

Urfi was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT and was paid a hefty amount of Rs 2.75 lakhs according to multiple media reports.

Zeeshan Khan –

The Kumkum Bhagya actor is now popularly called the ‘bathrobe guy’ and is withdrawing a cheque worth Rs 2.5 lakhs a week according to reports.

Neha Bhasin –

This folk singer is next in line and is getting paid a big amount of salary with Rs 2 lakhs per week according to reports.

Divya Agarwal –

This Bigg Boss OTT contestant is already making headlines with her stint in the show and is getting paid a sum of Rs 2 lakhs per week according to reports.

Akshara Singh –

This Bhojpuri beauty is making a lot of noise in the house and according to a report by Miss Malini, she’s paid Rs 1.75 lakh a week.

Karan Nath –

Kara Nath is reportedly getting paid the same amount as Akshara and i.e. Rs 1.75 lakh a week.

Milind Gaba –

The Punjabi singer is getting paid Rs 1.75 lakh according to the multiple media reports for Bigg Boss OTT.

Muskan Jattana –

The beauty has been making headlines for coming out as a bise*ual on the show and is getting paid Rs 1.5 lakh per week according to multiple reports.

Raqesh Bapat –

Raqesh is already making headlines for his closeness with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and is playing well. The actor is reportedly paid Rs 1.2 lakh per episode.

Nishant Bhat –

This Bollywood choreographer is getting paid the same amount as Raqesh on the show which is Rs 1.2 lakh per week according to media reports.

Pratik Sehajpal –

The Love School fame Pratik is getting paid Rs 1 lakh per episode according to the reports.

What are your thoughts on salaries for Bigg Boss OTT contestants? Tell us in the comments below.

