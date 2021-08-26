Advertisement

Actresses Dede Lovelace and Karina Adams’ teen comedy show ‘Betty’ has not been renewed for a third season by its host channel HBO. The show also stars Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg in leading roles.

The show, which is based on the 2018 film ‘Skate Kitchen’ tells the story of a group of girls, who are skateboarders. The two seasons were aired on HBO.

According to Variety.com, the channel said in a statement: “We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty’. We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

Betty was picked for its second season in June 2020, which aired on June 11 this year.

