We are nearing the end of week three in the Bigg Boss OTT house and it seems like the drama is just beginning. Eliminated last week, as he and his connection, Ridhima Pandit, has low votes combined was Karan Nath. The actor recently spoke to us and had loads to say about his ex-housemates and their behaviour on the show.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Karan got candid about many think especially the fights that have been going on in the controversial house. While shedding light on who he actually blames for the Zeeshan Khan-Akshara Sharma, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant also spoke about the animosity between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. Read on to know all he said below.

Sharing his views on the Zeeshan Khan-Akshara Sharma fight that blew up last week, Karan Nath said, “Honestly, I think they were both at fault. Zeeshan shouldn’t have said what he said – dhairay and all that, and the tone he used. Even Akshara used some very bad line which she shouldn’t have used for Zeeshan. So they both were at fault and I think this issue could have been easily resolved. I completely blame Prateik (Sehajpal) for this.”

Bigg Boss OTT’s Karan Nath further added, “He could have handled this situation very well. He was Akshara’s partner. If he wanted he would definitely have – waise hi uthata rehta hai woh cheeze idhar udhar – usko bus box hi help karna tha Zeeshan ki. Bus box uthana tha ek room se dusre room mai rakhna tha. Agar woh chahta toh woh yeh sab kar sakta tha par usko nahi karna tha because they wanted to – he and Akshara wanted to give some content, some mudda banana tha iss cheez ka. I blame three of them for this (fight), cause Pratik just wanted to make an issue out of this.”

When asked about the animosity between Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath said that both the leading ladies do not see eye to eye and genuinely don’t get along. The evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I think Shamita and Divya didn’t get along from Day 1. I think they both had some ego problem going on, some differences – that’s the root of the problem.” He added, “(The fights) are always like this with them. They are all genuine fights – they are not doing for content or something, they genuinely don’t get along. They are not on the same page for sure.”

The former Bigg Boss OTT continued, “I know when I used to Divya then Shamita used to not like it. Shamita used to ask me ‘Tum usko behen bolte ho’ and she used to feel bad because she used to like me. Shamita se baat karta toh Divya ko beechari… Par Divya was very sweet to me in the show. She took good care of me right from Day 1 she treated me like her own brother.”

