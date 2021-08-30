Advertisement

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular Television beauties. She rose to fame with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in 2011 and there was no going back. Ever since she’s entertained us with shows like Naagin, Jamai Raja, Twisted amongst others. She’s now all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT and fans can’t keep calm. Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, this is confirmed news! It was just yesterday that Karan Johar announced a wild-card entry will enter the house this week. Many thought it would be a guy as Divya Agarwal is the only contestant without a connection. But it seems the makers have altogether different plans.

Viewers who’ve been following the show 24*7 were quick to notice that the makers have announced Nia’s entry. One could notice the promo at the end of the screen that read, “Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar me ab baazi paltegi jab hogi ek toofani entry jo badal degi ghar ka poora game! Kya Nia Sharma ghar mein machayengi tabahi?”

The promo ended with the mention of Nia Sharma entering the house on 1st September. Now, that’s an interesting twist by the Bigg Boss OTT makers. Isn’t it? Who else is excited?

Netizens have been pumped ever since they saw the news. Twitter is flooded with excitement.

A fan wrote, “Ready for full entertainment.The hotness ki dukan sexy Nia Sharma is coming back to Big Boss. @Theniasharma #NiaSharma #BiggBossOTT #BigBossOTT”

“So excited to see #NiaSharma enter biggbossOTT . Hope she doesn’t go down the wrong path in her journey. Cus I love her so much and I don’t want anyone hating on her,” another wrote.

Another mentioned, “I am just waiting to watch Nia kese Neha aunty ko bazati ha #NiaSharma”

Are you excited to watch Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT?

