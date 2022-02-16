Although Divyanka Tripathi is away from the small screen for a long period of time, the actress absolutely knows how to stay in the limelight. Her fans are curiously waiting for her next show but currently, they’re only enjoying her interesting social media posts and her views on various things. In a recent interview, the actress revealed what’s keeping her away from the TV and how she has been trying different things to stay active on peoples minds.

She last acted in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which aired on December 3, 2013, and ended on December 18 2019. The actress became a household name after playing the role of Ishita, alongside Karan Patel’s Raman Bhalla. After the show ended the actress was seen as the host of Crime Patrol, and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Divyanka Tripathi spoke about staying away from television for a long time, she said, “I may be out of sight on TV, but definitely not out of their (the fans’) mind. I am actively involved and visible on social media. Harjagah main bakaayda nazar aa rahi hoon, main bhoolne nahi doongi logon ko!.” However, she also states that a “power-packed role” is what she is patiently waiting for.

Divyanka Tripathi adds, “Maybe I can play an unpredictable character, like a housewife who is a spy.”

The Savdhaan India actress says she doesn’t want to get stereotyped and claims she’s looking out for unique opportunities. “After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I hosted Crime Patrol and did the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. As an artist, I was satisfied because I like this kind of content. Plus, my fans got to see different versions of me. What usually happens is that if you do a daily soap back to back, even makers can’t imagine you differently. They begin to think ‘yeh housewife reh sakti hai’.”

Divyanka Tripathi further explains, “If you host crime based shows, they offer you strong female characters, then after a reality show, they think ‘yeh toh sirf action hi kar sakti hai’ Hamare yahaan typecasting hone lagti hai. Imagination itni zyaada wide nahi hai logon ki. This is why I choose the kind of content which will keep me fresh, and let the makers come up with new ideas to cast me.”

