Talks about Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s possible collaboration with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej have emerged, after an online source reported on the upcoming movie venture.

Advertisement

It is believed that the makers of Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej’s next, are setting up things so as to launch the movie officially.

Advertisement

Samuthirakani’s directorial, a Tamil movie titled ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ is apparently being made in Telugu, as the heroes from Tollywood ‘mega’ family (Pawan Kalyan) will appear on the screen together.

Production house People Media Factory will bankroll the movie with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the producer.

Also, the upcoming Pawan Kalyan movie is said to have an official launch, which can be expected by the end of March. Trivikram Srinivas will apparently pen the dialogues and the screenplay for this upcoming remake.

If the rumours are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the role of Thambiramaiah.

Featuring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles, the movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ was released last year.

Must Read: Prabhas Lauds Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa’s Success, Calls It A Good Sign Of Indian Films: “Will Be World’s Biggest Industry”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube