As superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to hit the screens, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his version of ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the film on the sets of ‘Yudhra’.

Advertisement

Siddhant shared a dance video on Instagram, where he was seen shaking-a-leg on Akshay’s ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Advertisement

Siddhant captioned the image: “Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey????”

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

Siddhant will soon be seen in the action flick ‘Yudhra’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Gully Boy’ on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and his latest release ‘Gehraiyaan‘ too released in the week leading to Valentine’s Day.

The actor finds it ironic that he has a special connection with the love-filled day.

Siddhant says: “It’s ironic that I have a special connection with Valentine’s week…Gully Boy released on Valentine’s Day and Gehraiyaan too in the same week. It’s proved to be really lucky for me and I feel extremely grateful for all the love and support. I hope to continue this lucky streak.”

At the start of his career, Siddhant shot to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy and ever since there’s been no looking back for the actor. The actor also has his hands full with an incredible line-up that promises to showcase his true potential as an artist.

He will next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Compared To Kanye West As She Continues To Take Digs At Hrithik Roshan; Netizens Label Her As The “Most Toxic Ex”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube